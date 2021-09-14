Enigma (ENG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $228,945.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $228,945.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.18 or 0.00428955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002318 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.49 or 0.01101235 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 573.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

