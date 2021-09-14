EnPro Industries’ (NPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,673. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $99.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
