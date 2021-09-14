EnPro Industries’ (NPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,673. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.