Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 956.0% in August

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,800 shares, an increase of 956.0% from the August 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 221.8 days.

ESVIF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 849,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,342. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

