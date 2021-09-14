Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Ensurge Micropower ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

