Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.02

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.02 and last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 58716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

