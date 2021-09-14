Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,981 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.12. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

