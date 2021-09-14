Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,758 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKX. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in POSCO by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in POSCO by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in POSCO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the first quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in POSCO by 14.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PKX. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. POSCO has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.