Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 236,539 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 236,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,874,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CEMEX by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $10,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

NYSE CX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.