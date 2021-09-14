Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of PetIQ worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.