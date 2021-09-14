Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,700 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Life Storage worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 454,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

