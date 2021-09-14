Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,788 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYM stock opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81.

