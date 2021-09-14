Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AerCap worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,450,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after buying an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after buying an additional 386,230 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,506,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,472,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

