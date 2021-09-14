Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

AGM opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $61.79 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

