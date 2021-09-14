Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

XSW stock opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.92.

