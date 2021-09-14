Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,678,000 after buying an additional 330,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

