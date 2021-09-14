Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Zynga by 2.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 350,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zynga by 75.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,636.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,008,883 shares of company stock worth $32,568,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

