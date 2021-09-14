Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 172.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jumia Technologies worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMIA opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.