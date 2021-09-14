Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,912 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after buying an additional 274,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

