Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Q2 worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $87,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,374.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 19.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares during the period.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $6,685,291. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

