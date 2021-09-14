Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of FirstCash worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in FirstCash by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 138.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.