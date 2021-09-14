Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NCR worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NCR by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

