Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

IDLV opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

