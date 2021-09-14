Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Core-Mark worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

