Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

