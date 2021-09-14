Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

