Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after buying an additional 249,221 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

