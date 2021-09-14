Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Federal Signal worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

FSS opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

