Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $224,190,855 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

