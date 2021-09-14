Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 279.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 112.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

ATUS opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

