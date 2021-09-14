Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

