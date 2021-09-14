Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 289.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

