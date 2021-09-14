Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

