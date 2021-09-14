Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,013 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.89% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $182.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.00.

