Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 101,252 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,252 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KT worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $125,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 304.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

