Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,725 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ABM Industries worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $5,061,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

