Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,055 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 242,565 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of DSGX opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.