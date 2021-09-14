Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,024 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

