Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,829 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Construction Partners worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 77.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87,257 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,371 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

