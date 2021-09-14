Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

