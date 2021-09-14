Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

