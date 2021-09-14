Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,997 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $236.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.15. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

