Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.17 Million Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

