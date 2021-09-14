Enzyme Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.97 or 0.00840319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

