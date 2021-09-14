EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 0.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $111,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 69.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 225.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 445,725 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

EOG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

