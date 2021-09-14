EOSDT One Day Volume Reaches $246.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and $246.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00175180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.23 or 0.99988369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.89 or 0.07139479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00863543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

