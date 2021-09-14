EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $621.28 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $648.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

