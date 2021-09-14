Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in August

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPOKY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,186. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

