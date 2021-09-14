ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,172 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.07% of ePlus worth $82,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 2,550.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 110,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ePlus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 20.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

