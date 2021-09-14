Equalizer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $497,897.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $497,897.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00080431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00170378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.39 or 0.99980518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.21 or 0.07212158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.00894621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

