Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 98

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 98 ($1.28) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:EQLS opened at GBX 62.70 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 64 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.87.

In other news, insider Christopher Bones acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,070 ($2,704.47). Also, insider Richard Cooper acquired 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £28,670 ($37,457.54).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

